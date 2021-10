White & Brown Contrast-Sleeve Sweater - Women. Combine a cozy, relaxed fit with colorful contrast sleeves in this comfortable sweater thats perfect for layering up or lounging inside.Size S: 23.62" long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9" tall; 31.89" chest; 23.22" waist; 33.86" hipsKnit100% acrylicMachine washImported