Black & Natural Leopard Color Block Teddy Pullover - Women. Made from fabric reminiscent of a cuddly teddy bear, this quarter-zip pullover boasts an on-trend splash of leopard print and a convenient kangaroo pocket to warm your hands or stash on-the-go essentials. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 25.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWovenPull-onUnlined100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported