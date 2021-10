Violet & White Star V-Neck Dolman Distressed-Hem Sweater - Women. Don a sweater with built-in attitude when you wear this v-neck pick whose distressed hem gives a fringed look to the cropped silhouette.Size S: 20.08'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported