Black & Gray Stripe Oversize Boatneck Sweater - Women & Plus. Wow with a blaze of color courtesy of this expressively printed sweater that boasts a subtly slouchy silhouette and a collarbone-flaunting neckline.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size M: 33'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 33.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported