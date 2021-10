Frost Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket - Women & Plus. Layer up on blustery days with the cozy warmth of this plush sherpa jacket, boasting slip pockets and a drawstring hem to help block out the cold.Note: This item is unlined. Inside material does not match exterior.Size note: For a roomier fit, ordering one size up is recommended.Size M: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnlined100% polyesterDry cleanImported