Snowy White Marion Plaid Scoop Neck Raglan Sweater - Women. Crafted from a soft stretch-blend, this scoop neck sweater puts the collarbones on show to up the feminine-chic, while a versatile hue offers pairings aplenty with your leggings and jeans faves.BoatneckLong sleeves78% polyester / 22% rayon / 2% spandexMachine washImported