Black Tiger Distressed-Hem V-Neck Sweater - Women. Prowl through shopping trips and coffee pit stops in cozy comfort wearing this blended cotton sweater that flaunts a tiger-striped print and distressed cropped hemline.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 19.29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported