Blue V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top - Women & Plus. Give your wardrobe a boost with this long-sleeved top that features a flattering v-neckline and a versatile color for easy outfit pairings. Toss the pick in the wash for fret-free cleaning. Size S: 26.77'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsKnit100% polyesterMachine washImported