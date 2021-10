Anthracite Wool-Blend Turtleneck Tunic Dress - Women. Warm and cozy, this turtleneck tunic dress offers mix-and-match versatility to your day. Wear it alone or pair it with your favorite jeans for the ultimate in casual comfort. Size note: This item is from a European brand and runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Knit60% polyvinyl / 20% wool / 20% polyesterHand washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.