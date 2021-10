Pumpkin Spice and Reproductive Rights Pro Choice Shirt for Women is Feminist Women's rights Present. Protest Equality. Because pumpkin spice is your favorite season just like smashing the patriarchy. Mind your own uterus because it's my body and my choice. Make a perfect shirt for Feminists Rights girlfriend, mom, and women on special occasion on their birthday Christmas or anniversary . Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem