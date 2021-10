Comfort Wave footbed provides cushioning and superior support from heel to toe. Twin elastic inserts are stretchable to give your feet a comfortable fit. Synthetic leather upper has slip-on styling for an easy on / off. Urethane upper, sueded polyurethane upper lining and sockliner, foam insole, steel shank... Thermoplastic rubber outsole. Heel Height: 1. Care: Spot clean upper with a damp cloth.