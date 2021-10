The Q Speed Sherpa Anorak is a trendy, comfortable women's anorak that provides warmth without the added weight. Made with a sherpa upper body paired with water-resistant woven material and innovative Vaporloft Fill in the lower body, the warmth-to-weight ratio of this anorak is ideal for lightweight comfort. Along with soft fleece knit cuffs and a kangaroo pocket for added storage, this layer has everything you'll need for running and beyond.