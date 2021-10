Alegria By Pg Lite Qarma Sneakers. Alegria’s first smart shoe made for walking, working and leisure. Now you can accurately count every step with the smart Q-Chip embedded right in the shoe. Easily connect your shoes to the accompanying Alegria TRAQ™ smartphone app to view your daily and monthly step activity. Oh, and there’s no need to charge these smart shoes—ever—for the lifetime of the shoes. You can do it all while stepping through the day in blissful comfort.