A 22-carat micron gold plated half-hoop earrings with Q and D letters design ornate with fresh water pearls. COMPOSITION 22-carat micron gold plating Freshwater pearls CARE Avoid continual exposure to sweat, water, perfume, and chemicals Always take your plated jewelry off before sleeping to avoid constant friction Keep your jewelry dry, wipe it with a paper towel immediately if wet Take your jewelry off before any tough physical activity, working out, or swimming Store all your jewelry in individual moisture free bags to avoid tarnishing 3D printed and hand-finished in New Delhi Women's Gold/White Q+D Half Hoop Earrings QUOD