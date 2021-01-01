Speedo Women's Quantum Splice One Piece Swimsuit, Size 10, Gray

The Speedo® Quantum Splice Swimsuit is ideal for aquatic fitness. Featuring racing leg height, this athletic fit offers function and comfort so you can maximize performance. Hydro Bra provides removable cups, plush elastic, and mesh support ensuring you are comfortable with coverage while in the water. Constructed of PowerFLEX Eco fabric, this swimsuit is chlorine resistant for continued use. Work it and work out in this Speedo® style. FEATURES: Racing leg height allows you to maximize performance Hydro Bra offers removable cups, mesh support, and plush elastic for a comfortable fit PowerFLEX Eco fabric enhances performance Thick center strap on back provides added support Keyhole creates a great range of motion Fabric: 78% Econyl® (recycled nylon), 22% Lycra® Xtra Life® Style: 7723053