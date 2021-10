Back to School Apparel for kids, boys & girls features a funny quote saying Quarantine Level Complete 2nd Grade Unlocked with a vintage retro gaming controller design for second grader gamers, teachers and students who love 80s nostalgia pixel video games. This cute outfit is perfect for this September 2021 first day of school for your son, daughter, nephew or niece who are also grads or graduates that virtually graduated last year. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem