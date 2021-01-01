Lacoste Women's Quartz Watch Strap, Stainless Steel, 18 (Model: 2001173)

PASSION FOR FASHION: In celebration of the iconic crocodile, Lacoste Watches introduces the Ladycroc, a playful and elegant design offered in multiple color combinations. The simple, modern case and bracelet ensure the focal point of the timepiece is its horizontally brushed dial, detailed with an oversized crocodile in light-reflecting applied metal for feminine appeal. QUALITY MATERIALS: 36 mm 3-hand stainless steel case and bracelet with a peach dial. QUARTZ ACCURACY: Quartz movement provides precise timekeeping and minimal maintenance for a reliable and worry-free timepiece DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. 2 YEAR WARRANTY: Lacoste offers a 2-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship that prevent the watch from functioning properly under normal use. Only purchases from an authorized retailer are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.