ALEADER Women's Quick-dry Aqua Water Shoes

-Soft Breathable and Quick Dry Mesh UpperThe mesh material offer double accelerated quick dry than common stretch fabric upper,and allow the foot to breathe.-Easy On and Off Slip On Designing with Elastic The shoelace build from closed elastic offer easily on and off,protecting your foot from dropping off.-Comfort and Quick Dry Water Drain InsoleCushion absorbing EVA insole with punching,give extra support for the sole,that creates a cooler and healthier shoe environment.-Powerful Light and Cushion Absorbing Water SoleUnlike most of the heavy Rubber water sole,this supper light EVA barefoot sole with fast water drain design that guarantee you have better performance from your sports.Combined with Rubber piece ensure the slip resistance,while the EVA giving the Cushion Absorbing support and durable.-Recommended for Multi functional UsingA good pair of comfort walking shoes,aqua water shoes,beach shoes,fishing shoes,gym exercise shoes,and suitable for any outdoor adventure exploring.A pair of shoes you much have!About AleaderAleader committed to leading the sport life and providing original designs,develops and markets lifestyle also performance footwear that appeals to trend-savvy men,women and children.Aleader offers looks for every activity across a diverse range of collections.Athletic aqua gear and casual lifestyle sneakers,boots and sandals featuring lightweight sole and comfortable fit.