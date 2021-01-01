Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's RA5150 Cat Eye Sunglasses, Black Marble/Gradient Grey, 59 mm

ra5150 Cat eye sunglasses: These Ralph by Ralph Lauren sunglasses for women feature an oversized Acetate Cat eye frame with a metal brow bar and gradient lenses for a modern look 100% UV protection: to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% uv protection Choose from a variety of frame and lens colors: the Ralph by Ralph Lauren ra5150 sunglasses for women are available in a variety of frame colors including black or brown marble and tinted gradient lens options, including grey or Brown, to personalize your look Case & Lens cloth included: Each pair of Ralph Lauren frames come with a sunglass Case and lens cloth to clean and protect them from scratches and damage Visit the Ralph by Ralph Lauren brand shop: Click on the Ralph by Ralph Lauren logo above to shop the entire Ralph by Ralph Lauren sunglass assortment