EvoShield Women's Racerback Chest Guard, Medium, Graphite

Critical protection over the chest to help absorb any impact, the EvoShield® Racerback Chest Guard features Gel-To-Shell™ Technology that begins soft a flexible before forming to fit the body. Rip It. Fit It. Wear It. Gel-To-Shell™ Technology begins soft and flexible, transforming to hard protection in minutes Custom molded shield, forming to the body’s shape ensuring a perfect fit Disperses impact, rather than absorbing it, for maximum protection Sweat-wicking racerback shirt designed for the female athlete Additional Details: Includes: 1 custom-molding shield, 1 sleeveless racerback compression shirt Shirt is machine washable Shield is hand washable, air dry How It Works: RIP open the foil bag and remove the soft shell, exposing the protective Shield to air activates EvoShield’s Gel-to-Shell Technology™ FIT the soft, flexible Shield in position and smooth any wrinkles. The Shield will begin to harden in about 10 minutes WEAR the shell for 30 minutes for the Gel-to-Shell™ is complete. Once fitted, the Shield is permanently molded to your body shape for maximum protection For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 1-855-386-2769.