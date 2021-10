Features of the Zensah Women's Racey Lux Sports Bra V-Neck front strappy detail for flattering, supportive shaping Seamless design to prevent chafing Wire-free Sports Bra Comfortable Soft Straps to prevents dig-in Moisture-wicking and anti-odor to keep athletes dry Anti-odor to keep you feeling and smelling fresh at all times Keeps it shape and stays in place