Womens Radiate Optimism and Positivity Rainbow Casual Tees Tops Premium T-Shirt

This is the perfect graphic tee for that family member, co-worker or friend that always projects optimism, positivity; and, focuses on things with a positive mindset. Featuring a rainbow that has long been believed a promise of good things to come and a symbol of heartfelt hope. For family summer barbeques, holidays, reunions, PRIDE Parade, lunch with friends, Birthday gift for a Co-Worker or a gift for yourself. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.