Primrose Yellow Play Boot - Women. Crafted for ultimate comfort, this lightweight, pull-on boot features a molded sole to make trekking easier. Waterproof durability helps toes stay dry until arrival at your destination.Size Note: This item runs large. If you are in-between sizes, ordering one size down is recommended.1.42'' heel5.91'' shaft14.88'' circumferencePull-on with pull-tabWaterproofMolded soleRubber upperMan-made liningRubber soleImported