Shiny Black Dew Rain Boot - Women. Take on drizzles in style with this pair of water-resistant boots, polished with an adjustable buckle for a snug fit. Their toothsome traction sole grips the ground ensuring slip-free strides.Size note: This style runs large and has a roomy fit, we recommend ordering a size down. 1'' heel6'' shaft12.5'' circumferencePull-onAdjustable buckle pull-tabWater-resistantRubber upperTextile liningRubber soleImported