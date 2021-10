Champagne Packable Hooded Raincoat - Women & Plus. Update your layering essentials during cool-weather days with this lightweight rain jacket that features plenty of pockets to stash essentials and a removable hood for extra protection.Includes raincoat and matching packable sackSize XS: 33'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSingle-breastedRemovable hoodAdjustable drawstring at back waist86% polyester / 14% nylonMachine wash; hang dryImported