Our iconic sweat-shirt Amal has been named after the Arabic word meaning "hope" as a tribute to Morocco where most of our tie dye pieces are initially made. This timeless piece will brighten your wardrobe from day to night Material: 80% cotton, 20% polyester Garment made in Morocco, hand dyed in London All items are individually hand dyed, making each piece one of a kind Please note that due to the many variations in monitors and browsers, color may appear different on different monitors. Bikind to your clothes and the planet. For long lasting colours and energy saving, we recommend washing your garment on a cold wash, up to 30 degrees if necessary Women's Rainbow Cotton Amal Tie Dye Sweat-Shirt Pastel Large Bikind