This chic leather shoulder bag is styled with a top handle that closes with an inner lobster clasp. Magnetic-snap top with lobster clasp Protective metal feet Goldtone hardware One inside slip pocket One inside zip pocket One inside open pocket Authenticity card included Suede lining Leather trim Nylon Made in Italy SIZE Top handle, 3" drop Removable shoulder strap, 18" drop 10. Center Core - Luxury Handbags > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Elleme. Color: Cream.