Women's Naot Rapoka Adjustable Strap Shoe

Attractive and stylish, the Rapoka Adjustable Strap Shoe is undeniably comfortable. The supple leather upper has a rounded toe, and an adjustable hook and loop closure that provides you with a secure and custom fit. The one inch polyurethane outsole is extremely lightweight, durable, and slip resistant. The removable cork and latex insole is wrapped in suede, it'll mold to the shape of your foot with wear, and gives amazing arch support and shock absorption. Hand-sewn stroble construction makes this shoe strong and flexible. So whether you're out and about, or at the office, make the Rapoka a go to.