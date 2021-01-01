Nike Women's "RASPBERRY CLUB" Dri-FIT Cotton Softball T-Shirt, XL, Blue

Embrace your passion for the game as you display your love on and off the field wearing the Nike® Women’s "RASPBERRY CLUB" Dri-FIT® Cotton Softball T-Shirt. Designed with a dual combination of cotton and polyester, this lightweight crew-neck shirt can comfortably be worn during various training sessions or for casual wear. Athletic Fit and Feel: Crew neck design offers a nonrestrictive, relaxed fit Dri-FIT® Technology efficiently manages moisture to keep you cool and dry Screen-printed "RASPBERRY CLUB" wordmark for a unique, on-the-field look