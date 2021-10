Features of the Sherpa Women's Ravi Shirt Polygiene odor control Technology Nepal inspired trims Mini-ripstop lightweight fabric has wicking properties Fabric incorporates Polygiene Technology, which utilizes natural silver salt to inhibit the growth of odor-causing microorganisms, it lasts the life of the garment and does not wash out Sleeves can be rolled up and secured with button tabs UPF rating of 50+ Fabric Details 93% Polyester, 7% Spandex mini-ripstop