Womens Reaching for the Stars Cute Dinosaur Kawaii Astronaut T-Rex V-Neck T-Shirt

The struggle is real funny T-Rex shirt featuring an Astronaut and Tyrannosaurus Rex Reaching for the Stars with tiny arms. Kawaii Dinosaur gifts for those who love dinosaurs, astronomy, sci-fi movies, rockets, Japan, galaxy, planets, jurassic, T Rex jokes. An EduEly Official Product! Here you'll find funny quotes, puns, sarcastic & Humorous gift ideas for men, women, boys, girls and kids on Halloween, Christmas, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Birthday or any special occasion! CLICK BRAND FOR MORE! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem