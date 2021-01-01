Nike Womens Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 CP - Womens Running Shoes Platinum Tint/Black/Wheat Size 09.5

Step up your stamina in the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 CP. Featuring Nike React technology, its lightweight foam delivers a smooth, energetic ride. The advanced Flyknit upper enhances breathability where you need it most. Less material between the insole and midsole keeps you close to the foam, for better responsiveness and optimal performance. Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 CP features: Flywire technology offers extra support and stability through the midfoot. Cushioned collar provides soft comfort. Loop at the heel offers easy on and off. Increased rubber at the outsole helps deliver traction and durability. Wide shape provides a more stable ride, releasing energy with every step.