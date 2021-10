Named for the place where the desert meets a sparkling stretch of sea, near the foot of the Atlas Mountains, the Agadir features a high-leg with a low-back, v-neckline, and adjustable tie-straps. Hand wash with cold water and mild detergent. Do not Tumble Dry. Do Not Bleach. Women's Recycled White Agadir One Piece - Salt XS OOKIOH