A dainty Violet Amethyst facetted crystal pendant. Amethyst is known for the power to stimulate and soothe the mind and emotions. It carries the energy of fire, passion, creativity and spirituality. Always store your jewellery pieces individually. Take care to avoid extreme humidity or heat as this may cause tarnishing. Do not swim or shower while wearing plated jewellery. Women's Recycled Gold Violet Amethyst Crystal Pendant Saskia Lucy