Earrings Quebec is one of the most special pieces in the collection. Why? Because they are made of agate, one of the most special and irregular stones we can find. That is why each earring has a special and unique charm, since we cannot find two identical agate stones in the world. And why Quebec? Mount Lyall is located there, where one of the most extensive deposits of Agate stone in the world can be found. What makes it special is that it is not a site exploited for the sale of such stones, but a beautiful place to visit and where the public can come and discover personally the beauty of these stones. And we wanted to bring these stones a little closer to you. Materials: quartz crystal, rose quartz, onyz and chalcedony with 2 microns gold-plated brass body. Hypoallergenic and nickel free. Follow these simple steps to keep your jewelry perfect year after year: Keep your jewerly away from moisture: Store them carefully in a bag or in our jewelry boxes and in a dry place. Don't wear your jewelry while sleeping. Do not apply cologne or cleaning products to them: In general, avoid contact with other substances that can make your piece dark or lose its shine, due to abrasion with chemical products (perfumes, lotions and oils). Take off your jewerly when you play sports, shower or swim. Rejuvenate your jewelry by wiping it with a cotton cloth. Women's Recycled Aquamarine Brass Quebec Earrings LAVANI JEWELS