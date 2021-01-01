This is part of Groove Activewear's very first collection. High-waist compressive tights that fit like a glove. Perfect for low to high-intensity workouts. Made out of 78% recycled polyester (around 20-30 recycled bottles). Hand Wash Cold or Machine Wash (with a laundry net) Wash with like colors Do Not Bleach Do Not Iron Do Not Dry Clean Basic Compressive Tights Details: 78% Recycled Polyester (for the environment), 22% Spandex (for you-stretch and shape retention) 4" High-waist band 26" Inseam Surprise! It comes with a waistband pocket at the back to stash small items in Moisture-wicking and quick-drying Pairs perfectly with our Basic Tank Bra Women's Recycled Blue Basic Compressive Tights berry Medium Groove Activewear