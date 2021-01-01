Discover the new initial necklaces in gold plating, perfect for wearing the letter that means the most to you or to give to someone special. Materials: quartz crystal, rose quartz, onyz and chalcedony with 2 microns gold-plated brass body. Hypoallergenic and nickel free. Follow these simple steps to keep your jewelry perfect year after year: 1. Keep your jewellery away from moisture: Store them carefully in a bag or in our jewelry boxes and in a dry place. 2. Don't wear your jewellery while sleeping. 3. Do not apply cologne or cleaning products to them: In general, avoid contact with other substances that can make your piece dark or lose its shine, due to abrasion with chemical products (perfumes, lotions and oils). 4. Take off your jewellery when you play sports, shower or swim. 5. Rejuvenate your jewellery by wiping it with a cotton cloth. Women's Recycled Brass colored Initial V-Necklace LAVANI JEWELS