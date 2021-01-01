Golden rings of Hellenic inspiration, formed by multiple leaves carved by hand and arranged to form a branch. Your perfect allies both for everyday life and for saving yourself on special occasions. Materials: quartz crystal, rose quartz, onyz and chalcedony with 2 microns gold-plated brass body. Hypoallergenic and nickel free. Follow these simple steps to keep your jewelry perfect year after year: 1. Keep your jewerly away from moisture: Store them carefully in a bag or in our jewelry boxes and in a dry place. 2. Don't wear your jewelry while sleeping. 3. Do not apply cologne or cleaning products to them: In general, avoid contact with other substances that can make your piece dark or lose its shine, due to abrasion with chemical products (perfumes, lotions and oils). 4. Take off your jewerly when you play sports, shower or swim. 5. Rejuvenate your jewerellery by wiping it with a cotton cloth. Women's Recycled Gold Brass Leaf Afrodita Earrings LAVANI JEWELS