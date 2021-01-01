Our co-founder, a travel lover, took a trip to the United States. When the Wanderlust collection began to take shape, she told us about one of the elements that she had visited on her trip and that had marked her the most. It was the capitol of Madison, Wisconsin. A building with centuries of history that took years and numerous investments to finally become the emblematic building that we can find today. Our designer was inspired by the floor of the building in the shape of a cross to create these Earrings. Taking this shape, she decided to turn it into two flowers because this capitol is surrounded by gardens that bloom in spring and create a beautiful picture. The result was this spectacular jewel, with a rough Finishing and a very special movement give Materials: quartz crystal, rose quartz, onyz and chalcedony with 2 microns gold-plated brass body. Hypoallergenic and nickel free. Follow these simple steps to keep your jewelry perfect year after year: Keep your jewellery away from moisture: Store them carefully in a bag or in our jewelry boxes and in a dry place. Don't wear your jewellery while sleeping. Do not apply cologne or cleaning products to them: In general, avoid contact with other substances that can make your piece dark or lose its shine, due to abrasion with chemical products (perfumes, lotions and oils). Take off your jewellery when you play sports, shower or swim. Rejuvenate your jewellery by wiping it with a cotton cloth. Women's Recycled Orange Brass Red Madison Hoops LAVANI JEWELS