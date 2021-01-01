TERRA GOLD ROPE ANKLET 18ct Gold plated on recycled brass rope chain anklet. This anklet is beautifully elegant alone or pair with the Terra amazonite anklet for a contemporary, boho look. To keep your jewellery looking beautiful we suggest keeping in a box and out of direct sunlight. A helpful tip to avoid contact with perfumes, lotions and any oils or chemicals is to add your jewellery last when dressing and removing it before make-up removal or applying creams. We strongly advise not showering, bathing or swimming in your jewellery. If you like you can gently polish with a soft jewellery cloth to keep your jewellery looking bright and shiny. Material: 18ct gold-plated recycled brass Women's Recycled Gold Brass Terra Rope Anklet FEATHER AND CHAIN LONDON