Black square toe shoe with a chunky 7cm high heel. With Eros being the god of love and attraction it only seemed fitting this name sat with one of our pairs of heels. Heels have something innately feminine and sexy to them but this can be enjoyed by whoever the wearer is. The name Eros also means empathy and this relates closely to the inclusivity of our sizing. We suggest to double check the size conversion at the Size Guide before making a purchase. This product will be shipped on September 15th. We are proud our shoes aren't made with real leather, so please don't treat them as such. Do not clean with any regular leather solvents or those such as: alcohol, acetone, paint thinner, bleach, oils, vinegar, waxes, silicones, or detergents. Use only a white cotton cloth dampened with water to wipe away any scuff marks or dirt. If necessary use a mild soap solution. Light colours may require more regular cleaning. Clean any stains as soon as possible. Women's Recycled Black Cotton Eros Heels Shoes 8 UK JIIJ