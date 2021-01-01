The fifties tee-shirt, boxy fit with chest pocket and capped short sleeves. Features mn logo on left sleeve. The fabric feels/looks: Stretch and return, flat jersey knit, soft and medium weight. Fabric: 100% Cotton Jersey Knit (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. Designed and made in Sydney, Australia. mn Afterlife: Do not throw your product in the trash, send it back to us. See www. madrenatura.com. au We only made small quantities (small runs of production) which means it's very limited. I would not think twice if I was you, Love mn x Women's Recycled Black Cotton Grevillea Tee Small madre natura