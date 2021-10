Cut from airy linen blend fabric, featuring two pockets on the front and matte gold handcrafted buttons, this is the staple piece you will need through this fall season. Pair it with high waisted pants for an office look or wear it loose on a relaxed weekend. Machine Wash 30 No Tumble Dry Iron Low Dry Clean Do Not Bleach 38% Linen, 62% Rayon Women's Recycled Olive Cotton Linen Blend Shirt Medium Haris Cotton