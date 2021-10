Be the center of attention in this easy to wear maxi dress made of 100% linen. The thin straps and the fitted bust give it just enough sexiness for an all-day dress. The tiered silhouette with gathered seams incorporates two wide embroidered panels which have folkloric motifs and are reminiscent of Greece. Machine Wash 30 Similar Colors Dry Clean Do not Tumble Not Bleach Women's Recycled Yellow Cotton Maxi Linen Strap Dress With Embroidered Panels -Sunrise Medium Haris Cotton