From haris cotton

Women's Recycled White Cotton Paneled Midi Linen Ballon Dress XXL Haris Cotton

$206.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

This is the ultimate everyday linen midi dress, with its loose fit and slightly balloon-like shape. Curved horizontal lines make the waist flow and vertical lines at the front and back create an elongating effect. The button-fastening keyhole at the back adds just the right amount of pizazz. An ode to summer in Greece, elevating everyday staples in a relaxed aesthetic with dreamy colors. Machine Wash 30 Similar Colors Dry Clean Do not Tumble Do not Bleach Women's Recycled White Cotton Paneled Midi Linen Ballon Dress XXL Haris Cotton

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com