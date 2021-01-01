Oversized T-shirt made from 100% organic cotton jersey. Quote is logo. go as u.r. quick drying, easy care oversized made in a more sustainable way: organic cotton is grown without the use of toxic pesticides or fertilizers 100% organic cotton machine wash at 30° C on a gentle cycle please use an environmentally friendly detergent that does not release chemicals which can be harmful to your skin or to the environment wash with similar colours and lay flat to dry for optimal decomposition please remove all garment labels before disposal Women's Recycled White Cotton T-Shirt Made From Organic Medium go as u.r