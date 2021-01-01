GOTS Certified Product Made from 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton 30º Eco Machine Wash Vegan Step into summer with our VISTA Top, a comfortable and breathable option for the warm months. Featuring a ribbed design and 3/4 sleeves, this top gives any outfit modern and stylish edge. Made out of 100% Organic Cotton, keeping your summer wardrobe sustainable and stylish with KOMODO. KOMODO Recommends Complete the look with our MUNI Short for the perfect summer combo Made from 100% Organic Materials 30º Eco Machine Wash Women's Recycled Green Cotton Vista - Gots Organic Top Cactus Large KOMODO