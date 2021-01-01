The Chikyu one-piece makes a statement through its simplicity and backless design. It can even be paired with palazzo pants for a laid-back but chic look when not at the beach. Fabric composition: 78% Econyl® Regenerated Nylon ( PA ) 22% Elastane ( EA ) Hand wash at 40°C Lay flat to dry Do not tumble dry Maximum ironing temp is 110°C (230°F) Built-in padding pocket with pads Medium back coverage Doubled for sheer protection Fabric Features Recycled yarn Ultrachlorine resistant Resistant to sun cream and oil UV protection Shape retention Soft Pilling resistant Extra comfort Perfect fit Excellent coverage Women's Recycled Cream Fabric Chikyu Belted One-Piece Etnico Medium Koraru