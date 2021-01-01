24k Gold Plated-Cast from 24 karat gold over Sterling Silver (3-micron thickness) Very lightweight and comfortable to wear. The perfect length for a statement earring that can be worn every day. High Quality also available in Silver. Cast from 24 karat gold over Sterling Silver (3-micron thickness) Avoid contacts with soaps, detergents, chlorine and any other chemical substance that could alter the original characteristics of your jewel. When it is not worn, keep the jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the jewel. These earrings are made in a factory in Mexico that minimize negative environmental impacts while conserving energy and natural resources also protecting the work environment for the safety of the employees. Women's Recycled Gold Double Bar Earrings Georgina Jewelry