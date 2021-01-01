Inspired by the magical uninhabited island off the coast of Mallorca this Bikini Bottom one of a kind! The rich green tones of the land are contrasted with darker tones, taking muse from the endangered black lizard of the island. 78% Econyl® regenerated nylon, 22% Elastane. Made from eco-friendly Italian fabrics. Designed in Mallorca, made in UK. Hand Wash Only Recycled yarn Ultrachlorine resistant Resistant sun cream & oil Muscle control Shape retention UV protection Women's Recycled Black Fabric Cabrera Multiway Bikini Bottom Medium Tucca Swim